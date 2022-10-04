Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.86 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.42). Approximately 7,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.40).

Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.50.

About Investment

(Get Rating)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.