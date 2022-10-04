Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.86 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.42). Approximately 7,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.40).
Investment Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.50.
About Investment
The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.