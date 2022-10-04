Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 11.9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 371,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,381,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.