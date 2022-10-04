IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 552,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after buying an additional 241,433 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.