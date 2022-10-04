Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.35

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 6516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,783 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

