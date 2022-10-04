Iridium Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $267,844.13 and approximately $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Iridium
