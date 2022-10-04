iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4,277.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,524. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.