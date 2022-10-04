iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

