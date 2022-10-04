iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

