iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,454,403 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

