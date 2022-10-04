iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 127,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

