iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

