iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Reduced by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

