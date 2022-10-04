iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 22.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.