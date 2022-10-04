iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

