iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is First Hawaiian Bank’s 9th Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

