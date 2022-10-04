iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

