iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,959,730 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

