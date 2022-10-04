Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at 8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

