Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of J traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

