Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $16,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,473.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

