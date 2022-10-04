JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 5.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 78,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 22,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

