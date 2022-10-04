JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue GBX 3.70 Dividend

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JAGI opened at GBX 333.80 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.09. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 324.76 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.17 ($5.64). The company has a market cap of £322.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

