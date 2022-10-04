JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JSGI traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 330 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 17,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,210. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.27. The company has a market capitalization of £179.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

