JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Price Performance
LON:JSGI traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 330 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 17,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,210. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.27. The company has a market capitalization of £179.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
Featured Stories
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.