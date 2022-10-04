JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 1%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 711 ($8.59) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.48). Approximately 156,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 332,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 724.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14,040.00.

JTC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JTC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.40%.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of JTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

