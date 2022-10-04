Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $308,075.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.53 or 0.99987905 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.