Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.38. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,581 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

