Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.38. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,581 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
