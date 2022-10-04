Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.48 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

