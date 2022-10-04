Kingfisher plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 233.50 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 702.50. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

