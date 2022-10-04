Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Konami Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Konami Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of KONMY opened at 22.13 on Friday. Konami Group has a 1-year low of 22.13 and a 1-year high of 34.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.53.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

