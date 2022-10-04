Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.47

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Kuraray Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

