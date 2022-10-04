LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $63,134.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,807,469 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LBRY describes itself as an open-source, decentralized, and community-driven digital content marketplace (think BitTorrent + Bitcoin) that enables the discovery, distribution, and payment of digital content. LBRY was launched in June 2016 with a working protocol and end-user product, the LBRY app, which is used to watch videos, publish content, earn rewards, and manage one's wallet. As of March 2019, the LBRY network reportedly has over 800K pieces of content published such as movies, videos, images, games, documents.”

