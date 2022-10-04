Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 665 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $12.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.80. 5,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,510. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.72 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

