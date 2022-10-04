Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.10. 34,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,363. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

