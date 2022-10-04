Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 233,351 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233,351 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 27.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $131,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 15,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

