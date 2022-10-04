Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,478 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 564,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,254. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.