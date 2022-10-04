Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 981.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6,602.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,100,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 15,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

