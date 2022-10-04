Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,640,000 after purchasing an additional 470,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.