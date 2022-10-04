Legacy Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

MANH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,962. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

