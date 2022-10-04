Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

