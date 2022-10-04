Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. 164,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

