Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMT traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.35. 41,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,242. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

