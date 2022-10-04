Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SYY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

