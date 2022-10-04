Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

