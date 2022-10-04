Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 3.9 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.08 on Tuesday, hitting $296.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.19 and a 200-day moving average of $395.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.