Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,827. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.