Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 34,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Logiq Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

