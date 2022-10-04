Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $80,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

