Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,168. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.