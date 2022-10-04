Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

