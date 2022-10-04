Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Critical Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34% Modular Medical N/A -774.00% -261.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 535.04%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.56%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Modular Medical.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 125.94 -$28.08 million ($1.57) -1.06 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million N/A N/A

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Modular Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

